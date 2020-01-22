60-year-old woman accused of punching Melbourne officer in the chest

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman is accused of punching a Melbourne Police officer in the chest, according to court records.

Terri Eastmead has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and threatening an officer, according to police.

The battery on a law enforcement officer charge is a felony.

Police said around 1 a.m. on Wednesday officers responded to a house on the 2700 block of Caribbean Isle Boulevard after a noise complaint.

Officers said they could hear Eastmead’s television blaring from the roadway.

Investigators said Eastmead answered the door.

Authorities said she punched the officer in the chest after telling him to leave.

After the punch, police said the officer arrested Eastmead.

She was transported to the Brevard County Jail.