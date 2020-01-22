Masked gunmen shoot man in chest during home invasion at Orange County motel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 53-year-old man was shot in the chest early Wednesday during a home invasion at an Orange County motel, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 1:20 a.m. at the Raceway Motel on Orange Blossom Trail near John Young Parkway.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, two masked men knocked on a door at the motel and burst into the room when the victim answered.

The motel guest was shot one time in the chest, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s officials.

Another man in the room was robbed at gunpoint, deputies said.

The intruders took cash and left the area, deputies said.

No arrests have been made.

Overnight: 53-yea-old man shot in the chest during a home invasion. Live with the latest at 6 on 6 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/GcgkVB4EKU — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 22, 2020

Watch News 6 for updates.