How to watch Thursday’s Young & The Restless episode

Watch soap opera at CBS.com or on All Access app

This image released by CBS shows Peter Begman, who portrays Jack Abbott with co-star Melissa Ordwat, who portrays his niece Abby Newman on the long-running daytime drama "The Young and the Restless." (Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP)
Due to the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump underway in the U.S. Senate fans of The Young & The Restless won’t see Thursday’s episode air on News 6 or CBS, however, CBS is offering an alternative to watch the popular soap opera.

CBS understands viewers will miss the show and are making its CBA All Access platform and website available to allow people to watch The Young & The Restless.

Viewers can visit CBS.com or the down the CBS ALL ACCESS app to watch Thursday’s episode. The show will be posted Thursday afternoon.

Click here to access the show online and for more information about the app, click here.

