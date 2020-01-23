Man killed in shooting at Vacation Lodge

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting at the Vacation Lodge on Orange Blossom Trail around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said officers found the man on the second floor.

He was rushed to the Orlando Regional Medical Center and died at the hospital, according to police.

Investigators said the suspects possibly left the area in a dark Chevy vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.