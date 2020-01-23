Orange County house fire kills cat and leaves 1 patient with smoke inhalation

Orange County, Fla. – Orange County officials are at the scene of a house fire near Colonial Drive Thursday.

According to officials, the one-alarm fire happened at 536 Hampton Avenue around 8:51 a.m.

ON SCENE: @OrlandoFireDept working a house fire along Hampton Avenue. Working to get more details now. We’re told the fire burned a power line. @OUCreliableone also on scene @news6wkmg #News6 pic.twitter.com/1cte9fTF1q — Amanda Castro (@AmandaNews6) January 23, 2020

Officials said there was an elderly woman inside the home who escaped but suffered smoke inhalation.

The woman was taken to a hospital and her condition is unknown.

One cat was killed in the fire and another was missing.

GOOD NEWS: After a secondary search, a second cat was found alive and is now being treated for smoke inhalation. It will then be taken to a vet to be checked out. pic.twitter.com/wAzcnP5qAx — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) January 23, 2020

According to investigators, the fire started in the back bedroom and a cause is unknown.

Arson investigators arrived to the home as a standard procedure but it is not known if the fire is suspicious or not.

Fire officials told News 6 that the fire is contained, but still smoking.

Orlando Utilities Commission are also at the scene after officials said the blaze burned the power lines.

Full Screen 1 / 6 House fire at 536 Hampton Avenue

This is the second fire this week that killed a pet inside a home.

19 dogs were killed Wednesday after a fire broke out at a Labradoodle breeder’s lakefront home in Orlando.

READ MORE: 19 dogs killed as fire rips through Labradoodle breeder’s lakefront home

Stay with News 6 as we update this developing story.