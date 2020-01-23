Orange County house fire kills cat and leaves 1 patient with smoke inhalation
According to officials, the fire in contained
Orange County, Fla. – Orange County officials are at the scene of a house fire near Colonial Drive Thursday.
According to officials, the one-alarm fire happened at 536 Hampton Avenue around 8:51 a.m.
ON SCENE: @OrlandoFireDept working a house fire along Hampton Avenue. Working to get more details now. We’re told the fire burned a power line. @OUCreliableone also on scene @news6wkmg #News6 pic.twitter.com/1cte9fTF1q— Amanda Castro (@AmandaNews6) January 23, 2020
Officials said there was an elderly woman inside the home who escaped but suffered smoke inhalation.
The woman was taken to a hospital and her condition is unknown.
One cat was killed in the fire and another was missing.
GOOD NEWS: After a secondary search, a second cat was found alive and is now being treated for smoke inhalation. It will then be taken to a vet to be checked out. pic.twitter.com/wAzcnP5qAx— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) January 23, 2020
According to investigators, the fire started in the back bedroom and a cause is unknown.
Arson investigators arrived to the home as a standard procedure but it is not known if the fire is suspicious or not.
Fire officials told News 6 that the fire is contained, but still smoking.
Orlando Utilities Commission are also at the scene after officials said the blaze burned the power lines.
This is the second fire this week that killed a pet inside a home.
19 dogs were killed Wednesday after a fire broke out at a Labradoodle breeder’s lakefront home in Orlando.
READ MORE: 19 dogs killed as fire rips through Labradoodle breeder’s lakefront home
Stay with News 6 as we update this developing story.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.