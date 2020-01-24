Missing girl last seen at Orlando high school
Police search for Molly Dixon
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a missing 17-year-old Orlando girl who was last seen at Edgewater High School.
Molly Dixon was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt, black pants, black socks and slides. She had a peach-colored backpack.
According to police, Dixon has mental health concerns and is autistic.
Dixon was described as a white girl, 5 feet tall and 140 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Dixon is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.
