Missing girl last seen at Orlando high school

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a missing 17-year-old Orlando girl who was last seen at Edgewater High School.

Molly Dixon was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt, black pants, black socks and slides. She had a peach-colored backpack.

According to police, Dixon has mental health concerns and is autistic.

Dixon was described as a white girl, 5 feet tall and 140 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Dixon is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.