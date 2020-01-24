Orlando Fire Department uses drone to fight fire on Central Boulevard

ORLANDO,Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department said crews used a drone for the first time during an active fire.

Lieutenant Jason Revoldt operated the drone during the fire at the former Orlando Union Rescue Mission Shelter on Central Boulevard.

Revoldt said the fire department purchased the drone four months ago, and they had been waiting to use it.

The drone has a thermal imaging camera.

This allows crews to see hot spots inside a building.

He said there were a number of challenges firefighters battled with the fire on Central Boulevard, including thick smoke and wind.

Revoldt said their drone was able to overcome all of the challenges and ultimately, allow their crew to put the fire out in a shorter time span.