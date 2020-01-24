Osceola County deputies injured in chain-reaction crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash Friday involving two Osceola County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at Boggy Creek Road and Boggy Terrace Drive, according to FHP Sgt. Kim Montes.

Two civilian cars were stopped at the intersection when two deputies in separate patrol cars approached the intersection one of the cars hit the other patrol car leading to a chain-reaction crash with the civilian cars, Montes said.

Both deputies were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The civilian drivers and occupants had minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital, according to FHP.

FHP investigators said they are still trying to determine which deputy caused the crash.

No other information was immediately available.