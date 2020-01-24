‘The public holds the answer:’ Jennifer Kesse vanished 14 years ago

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fourteen years ago Friday marks the last time anyone saw Jennifer Kesse, who was 24 years old, and her disappearance continues to generate tips as her family and investigators search for answers.

Kesse went missing in January 2006. Her car was found about a mile away from her Orlando apartment, but 14 years later, she has not been found.

Most recently, a tip led investigators to search an Orange County lake for days, but it turned out to be a dead end.

The tip was submitted to the Kesse family as they battled in court to get unredacted Orlando police records related to the disappearance.

After the search turned out to be a dead-end, Drew Kesse, Jennifer Kesse’s father, said he won’t give up hope searching for his daughter.

Today marks 14 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse. If anyone out there knows anything about her disappearance please contact @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-TIPS or the Kesse Family tipline at 941-201-4009. pic.twitter.com/y9HzpUUT69 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 24, 2020

On Friday, he told News 6 he thinks someone knows what happened to Jennifer.

“The public holds the answer to finding Jennifer and we need those people who KNOW what happened to speak up NOW," Drew Kesse said.

The story of Kesse’s disappearance is set to air on the Oxygen Channel show “Up and Vanished” on March 13.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to call the family tip line at 941-201-4009.