AK-style rifle found in stolen car after pursuit, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An AK-style rifle was found in a stolen vehicle after the driver nearly rammed an officer and led authorities on a pursuit, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

An officer conducting patrol around 10:30 p.m. Friday saw a silver car speeding out of the Lizzy’s restaurant parking lot onto University Boulevard without yielding. The officer made a U-turn in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle, but the driver sped off, records show.

Police said the officer went back to regular patrol but then the same vehicle ran through an intersection without stopping and the officer, again, attempted a traffic stop with the lights activated but the driver sped off for a second time.

At that point, police said they realized the car was stolen and the officer disengaged from the traffic stop but shortly thereafter, while the officer was stopped at a stop sign, the car appeared again and it turned speeding directly toward the patrol vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Police said the officer had to swerve to avoid being hit.

Keshawn Johnson (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

At that point, a pursuit was initiated.

Officers said they followed the stolen car down several streets until stop sticks were deployed on Florida Avenue and Pelham Street, but the tactic was unsuccessful.

The car started to slow on South Harbor City Boulevard and the doors opened as if the occupants were going to get out, records show.

The driver, Keshawn Johnson, got out but then got back behind the wheel as the vehicle came to a stop, according to the affidavit.

Police said Johnson hit the gas and sped off as officers were approaching, and a pursuit was once again initiated and officers continued to follow the car until the stolen car broke down on Thomas Barbour Drive.

Officers said they were then able to arrest Johnson.

An AK-style rifle was found inside the stolen vehicle along with three sets of key fobs, according to the report.

Johnson is facing multiple charges, including violation of probation, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding.