Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist accused of emailing victim’s Social Security number

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A conspiracy theorist who has been harassing the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for years was arrested in Lake County Monday after deputies say he obtain the social security number of the father of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 shooting and emailed it to hundreds of people, including the FBI.

Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested at his home in Sorrento Monday on a warrant for unlawful possession of personal identification or information of another person.

Halbig is a conspiracy theorist who wrongly claims the Dec. 14, 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School did not happen, according to the warrant. Investigators say Halbig has contacted the family members of some of the victims alleging their slain kindergartners were crisis actors.

There is no evidence this conspiracy theory holds any merit. Twenty kindergartners and six educations were killed in the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

According to the warrant, Leonard Pozner, the father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, --one of the students killed-- reported the harassment to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 30 and said that since February 2018, Halbig has harassed him online.

Halbig sent an email in October to hundreds of people containing Pozner’s personal information, including to three FBI offices, according to the warrant.

Halbig was booked into the Lake County Jail Monday and posted $5,000 bail about two hours later.

Court records show Pozner previously sued Halbig in 2015 to take down his harasser’s website after Halbig posted Pozner’s personal information, including his home address.

Pozner, who lives in hiding due to harassment according to the New York Times, has taken on conspiracy theorists, like Halbig, one-by-one winning defamation lawsuits across the country and working to take down false information posted online about Noah and the other Sandy Hook victims.

Pozner founded the HONR Network in 2014, aimed at targeting misinformation and removing online posts “dedicated to intimidating the family and desecrating the memory of Noah and other victims,” according to honrnetwork.org.