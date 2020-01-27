‘That is so cruel:’ Severely emaciated dog euthanized after being taken from owner, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A severely emaciated dog with visible hip and ribs had to be seized and euthanized and now, her owner is facing an animal cruelty charge, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were at a residence in DeLand for an unrelated reason when a woman notified them about the dog’s poor health.

Body camera video shows Deputy James approaching the owner, 72-year-old Ronald Alan Winters, and asking why the dog wasn’t moving amid the commotion.

“Nothing’s wrong with the dog, she’s just right there,” Winters said.

Winters removed the two blankets that were on top of the dog and it immediately became clear that the animal was sickly.

“This dog’s sitting here, skin and bones, didn’t even budge when we came up here and is sitting in his own or her own (expletive)," James said. "So you’re gonna tell me you think that’s OK?”

Winters said he didn’t have the money to seek medical attention for 13-year-old Miria but he also hadn’t asked any non-profits to take custody of the dog, according to the report.

“That is so cruel to let that dog be like that,” James said.

He described Miria’s condition as “absolutely atrocious.”

“I’m sad looking at that dog and you just put a blanket over it and called it a night," James said. "That’s disgusting.”

Animal control officers were called in and they rated Miria’s condition as a "1,″ which is the worst possible, records show.

She was taken to a veterinarian, who attempted to save her, but ultimately the decision was made to euthanize the dog, according to the affidavit.

Two cats -- Grey and JackJack -- were taken from the home as well to receive care but their conditions were not as severe and didn’t rise to the level of animal cruelty.

Deputies said they posted video of Miria and Winters’ arrest on social media to raise awareness.

“We’re posting this to ask you to please report cases of animal abuse and neglect before they get to this point. If you witness an animal suffering or have an animal that has needs you can no longer meet, please don’t ignore it. There are people out there who can help. For assistance from Volusia County Animal Services please call 386-248-1790,” deputies wrote online.

Winters is facing an animal cruelty charge.