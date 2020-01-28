Spacecraft to come ‘alarmingly close’ in orbit Wednesday over Pittsburgh

Two spacecraft will pass “alarmingly close” in orbit Wednesday evening and have a chance of colliding above the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

Space tracking laboratory LeoLabs, Inc. in California is monitoring the two spacecraft—the IRAS, a decommissioned international space telescope that launched in 1983, and GGSE-4, an experimental U.S. payload that launched in 1967.

According to LeoLabs, the chance of collision is near 1 in 100 and the spacecraft are predicted to miss crashing by a distance of 15 to 30 meters.

The close call will happen Wednesday at 6:39 p.m. ET, according to the laboratory.

2/ On Jan 29 at 23:39:35 UTC, these two objects will pass close by one another at a relative velocity of 14.7 km/s (900km directly above Pittsburgh, PA). Our latest metrics on the event show a predicted miss distance of between 15-30 meters. pic.twitter.com/Hlb1KeQ50U — LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space) January 27, 2020

According to NASA, there are millions of pieces of space junk in low-Earth orbit moving at speeds up seven times faster than a bullet.

There are no international space laws mandating clean up of debris or spacecraft in low-Earth orbit.

“Events like this highlight the need for responsible, timely deorbiting of satellites for space sustainability moving forward,” LeoLabs tweeted. “We will continue to monitor this event through the coming days and provide updates as available.”

Watch a simulation of the close call here. To see an active map of all the debris and active spacecraft in low-Earth orbit, click here.