Gov. Ron DeSantis to make ‘major announcement’ in Lake Buena Vista

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Lake Buena Vista Wednesday morning to make a “major announcement.”

The event which was held at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort was to discuss the state’s new statewide threat assessment strategy.

The new strategy is the first for the state of Florida and will help to seek and identify threats before they happen.

Some of the signs officials will be looking at include posts on social media as well as leakage, which is when the person shared his or her plan to commit a threat.

A news release issued Tuesday night didn’t provide details on the nature of the visit, but Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen will appear alongside the governor.