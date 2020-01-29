Man killed crossing U.S. 1 in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. – A 57-year-old Cocoa man was killed crossing U.S. 1 in Cocoa on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of Delivery Avenue and U.S. 1.

Police said a 38-year-old Aurora, Colorado man was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on U.S. 1.

Investigators said for an unknown reason the Cocoa man walked into the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 and into the direct path of the Durango.

The front of the vehicle hit the Cocoa man, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.