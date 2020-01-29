More than 100 companies featured at Orange County job fair

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The 19th annual Mayor’s Job Fair will be held Wednesday in Orange County.

The event, hosted by the Central Florida Employment Council, is expected to feature more than 100 companies.

The job fair will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Central Florida Fair Expo Park. A pre-fair workshop will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring several copies of their résumé and dress professionally.

The event is free and open to all job seekers.