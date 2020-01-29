Pursuit starting in Osceola County ends in Winter Garden, 6 in custody

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Six people are in custody after a pursuit starting in Osceola County ended in Orange County, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said investigators responded to the 2500 block of DeSoto Drive in Kissimmee in reference to shots fired and an armed person.

Once deputies spotted the vehicle, it did not stop for the investigators, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The helicopter with the Sheriff’s Office followed the car and people inside the car threw out their weapon out of the vehicle’s window, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said when they crossed into Orange County they asked for mutual aid.

The pursuit ended in Winter Garden at a townhome complex in the area of West Pointe Villa Boulevard and West Colonial Drive, according to investigators.

Investigators said they have six people in custody and do not believe any suspect is outstanding.