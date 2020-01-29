Video shows deputies following gunmen for miles into Winter Garden

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies on Wednesday released nearly two hours of helicopter video showing a pursuit that began near Kissimmee and ended in Winter Garden when the men bailed from the vehicle.

According to authorities, the incident began Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. when someone reported shots fired in the area of DeSoto Drive.

The suspects in the case were in a black Dodge Charger but it sped off when deputies attempted a traffic stop, records show. Deputies said the men in the vehicle threw two assault rifles and a hand gun out of the window in the area of Osceola Parkway.

Helicopter video shows driving through busy areas in Osceola County and into Orange County for close to an hour, eventually stopping near Westside Townhome complex in Winter Garden, about 28 miles away from where the incident began.

According to the footage, five men ran out of the Charger in various directions.

Deputies swarmed the complex looking for the suspects. Within about four minutes, the first man was taken into custody.

About five minutes after that, two more arrests were made.

The video does not show the last two arrests.

Records show 18-year-old Marquel Gerardo, 18-year-old Andy Mendez, 18-year-old Gavin Persaud, 19-year-old Dallas Francis and 20-year-old Carlos Meza were arrested on numerous charges.

Deputies said they are still looking for a sixth person in connection with the incident, although that suspect’s name has not been released.