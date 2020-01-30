Flu outbreak hits Central Florida amid coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Colleges and universities in the Orlando area are among the agencies monitoring the spread of the coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health said they are tracking the spread, as well, but officials said they want to reinforce that no confirmed cases have been found in Florida.

That's not stopping business and schools, like the University of Central Florida, from preparing.

A UCF spokesman told News 6 they are checking to see which faculty and students have plans to go to China and which have already been there.

"I work at the dental center, and they sent out a mass email about it -- about how to stay protected and try and decrease the risk of becoming infected," said UCF student Yessi Reyes.

FDOH officials warned the bigger threat currently facing Floridians is the Type A influenza virus.

According to the agency’s weekly report, the flu is widespread in the state.

As of last week, health officials saw big outbreaks in Orange, Lake and Seminole Counties with smaller outbreaks reported in Brevard and Volusia Counties.

They said they're also seeing a spike in flu-like illnesses.

According to the agency’s numbers, 56 percent of the outbreaks were found in primary and secondary schools with day cares reporting 12 percent of them.

They’re urging residents to get their flu shots, wash their hands and stay home if they’re sick.

Here is a list of locations to get free flu shots in Central Florida.