Suspect involved in kidnapping and officer-involved shooting appears in court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – 29-year-old De'Angelo Stephenson was ordered no bond on Thursday by an Orange County judge.

Police said Stephenson and 29-year-old Trave Billings were involved in a kidnapping that ended with an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

According to investigators, an officer noticed Stephenson and Billings forcing a man into an SUV in Parramore.

Officers followed the pair but the driver hit the gas and sped away. Investigators said Billings jumped out at the Western Way Shopping Center on Colonial Drive and then tried to get into another car.

RELATED: Kidnapping suspect shot by Orlando police officer, chief says

“He actually tried to carjack a victim that was witnessed by one of our officers. Unable to do so, he went away from the area. Our officers obviously tried to engage him and at that point, he was armed with weapons and a shooting took place,” Chief Orlando Rolon explained.

Investigators were able to find Stephenson and the kidnapped victim in the backseat of the car. Authorities took Stephenson into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, Stephenson told investigators Billings knew the victim and was “angry” over a disagreement about renting a car.

Stephenson is charged with armed kidnapping and carjacking with a firearm.

Billings is expected to survive and is facing charges for armed kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carjacking with a firearm.

Billings has no bond.