Volusia detectives notice uptick in catalytic converter thefts, 5 arrested
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they received about 20 cases since mid-November about thefts
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they noticed an increase in catalytic converter thefts.
Five suspects have been arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects bought converters off the black market and shipped them out of the state for profit.
Deputies said they believe Facebook Market Place and Craig’s List advertisements are causing an increase to the thefts.
Investigators said the advertisements showed the buyer would come to the seller.
The buyer groups were out of Tampa Bay, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Miami, according to investigators.
“This is the kind of proactive work that puts a serious dent in criminal activity and makes at least some of the criminals think twice,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news release. “The thieves and black-market buyers will always be looking for easy ways to make a quick buck. I just hope it’s all worth it to them when they end up locked up in Volusia County.”
Detectives seized the following during arrests:
- Utility trailer
- Catalytic converters
- $14,000 in cash
The following suspects are facing charges:
- Javier Rivera Rosado, 24, of Orlando, facing a charge of acting as an unregistered secondary metal recycler
- Amel Osmanovic, 19, of Jacksonville, facing a charge of violation of secondary metals recyclers regulation
- Amir Osmanovic, 26, of Jacksonville, facing a charge of violation of secondary metals recyclers regulation
- Rockey Mitchell, 35, of Orlando, facing a charge of acting as an unregistered secondary metal recycler
- Mustafa Mrgic, 42, of Pinellas Park, facing a charge of unregistered secondary metal recycler
