Arrest made in Cocoa Beach crash that killed two people in November 2019

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Cocoa Beach police arrested a 32-year-old West Melbourne man on two charges of vehicular homicide for a November 2019 crash that killed two people, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Timothy James Bahus, of Shannon Avenue, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Nov. 23, crash at Bahama Boulevard and North Atlantic Avenue that killed Apollo Corapi, 80, of Cocoa Beach and Marta Ney, 78, of Melbourne, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

According to police, Corapi and Ney were in a 2014 Nissan pickup traveling south on North Atlantic Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when they collided with Bahus, who was traveling north in a 2019 Ford when he attempted a westbound turn onto Bahama Boulevard.

Despite Bahus’ arrest, Hernandez stated the investigation “remains active and ongoing,” according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Manny Hernandez.

"This was a very complex investigation that presented many challenges for our investigators," said Police Chief Scott Rosenfield.

"I commend our team for their commitment to bring some closure to the victims' families."

Bahus was booked into Brevard County Jail around 9 p.m. Bond was set at $70,000, according to court records.