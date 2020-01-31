Motorcyclist dies after crash with van on Colonial Drive, troopers say
Cause of crash unknown
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash with a van Friday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened at about 9:05 a.m. on West Colonial Drive near Mission Road.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Details about the cause of the crash have not been released.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.