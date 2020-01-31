Wheelie! Manatee with tire stuck around belly spotted again at state park

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A manatee with a bicycle tire wrapped around its stomach was spotted again Thursday at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City.

The manatee, nicknamed Wheelie, was first seen at the park last month.

A group of wildlife experts worked for days to catch the manatee but were not successful.

The manatee was spotted Thursday on the Save the Manatee camera at Blue Spring State Park, and the sea cow still had the tire around its belly.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say workers have been made aware and are monitoring the situation.