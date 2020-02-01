Deputies arrest men connected to the death of Ahmad Davis

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies have arrested three men they believe are connected to the death of Ahmad Davis, who was found dead on the West Orange Trail in December.

The three men include:

Tyquarius Tyrene Smith, 19, arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

KeyShawn Epps, 19, arrested on Jan. 7 on charges of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Markese Mosely-McNeil, 21, arrested on Jan. 2 on charges of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and destruction of evidence.

No other information has been released on the men following their arrests.

Authorities said there are no other outstanding suspects.

Deputies were called to Old Apopka and Clarcona roads for reports of a man down and found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

People in the area said a man and his granddaughter were biking on the trail when they spotted Davis and ran to a nearby home to call 911.