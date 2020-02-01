66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

66ºF

Local News

Lakers honor Kobe Bryant at first game since his passing

Kobe Bryant and 8 others passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: NBA
The jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The last game two attended was on Dec. 29, 2019 when the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
The jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The last game two attended was on Dec. 29, 2019 when the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles Lakers honored Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and the seven others who passed away in a helicopter crash before the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Kobe’s No. 24 and No. 8 jerseys were on top of all the seats at the Staples Center.

Roses were placed on Gianna and Kobe’s jerseys courtside.

Players from the Lakers entered the arena wearing Kobe’s jersey.

LeBron James posted a photo of his tattoo honoring him.

Los Angeles will also wear a KB patch.

The NBA announced on Friday the players in the All-Star game will wear No. 2 and No. 24 to honor Kobe and Gianna.

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is switching his jersey number to honor Kobe Bryant.

Ross started the season wearing No. 8, he will switch to No. 31.

The Miami Heat and Magic started Monday’s game by honoring the future NBA Hall of Famer.

Miami started the game with a 24-second shot clock violation.

The Magic took an 8-second violation on the next possession.

Roars of “Kobe” erupted through the American Airlines Arena at the beginning of the game.

“We pause once again to remember a true legend,” the Magic posted on the team’s Twitter account on Monday night.

Several other teams have started games like this on Sunday and Monday.

Orlando’s Amway Center was lit with purple and gold lights to honor Bryant on Monday.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: