Lakers honor Kobe Bryant at first game since his passing

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles Lakers honored Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and the seven others who passed away in a helicopter crash before the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Kobe’s No. 24 and No. 8 jerseys were on top of all the seats at the Staples Center.

Roses were placed on Gianna and Kobe’s jerseys courtside.

Dwight Howard, Quinn Cook and JaVale McGee all arrived at Staples Center wearing something to honor Kobe and Gianna.

Players from the Lakers entered the arena wearing Kobe’s jersey.

LeBron James posted a photo of his tattoo honoring him.

Los Angeles will also wear a KB patch.

The NBA announced on Friday the players in the All-Star game will wear No. 2 and No. 24 to honor Kobe and Gianna.

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is switching his jersey number to honor Kobe Bryant.

Ross started the season wearing No. 8, he will switch to No. 31.

The Miami Heat and Magic started Monday’s game by honoring the future NBA Hall of Famer.

Miami started the game with a 24-second shot clock violation.

Terrence Ross will be changing his jersey number from 8 back to 31, beginning with Orlando's game on Saturday, February 1 against Miami at Amway Center.

The Magic took an 8-second violation on the next possession.

Roars of “Kobe” erupted through the American Airlines Arena at the beginning of the game.

“We pause once again to remember a true legend,” the Magic posted on the team’s Twitter account on Monday night.

"We pause once again to remember a true legend,"



No. 24. No. 8.

Several other teams have started games like this on Sunday and Monday.

Orlando’s Amway Center was lit with purple and gold lights to honor Bryant on Monday.