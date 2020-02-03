Brevard County Fire Rescue working to contain fire at two-story apartment complex

MERITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County Fire Rescue crews were working to contain a fast-moving fire at a Merritt Island apartment complex Monday.

One unit in a two-story building at Tropical Manor Apartments, 1165 Jordan Road. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The fire was in a second-floor apartment, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

An investigation will be underway once the fire is extinguished.

It was the second residential fire reported in Brevard County Monday morning.

A Titusville woman suffered severe burns in a fire that swept through a bedroom at her home in the 900 block of Cheney Highway. The fire was reported at 7 a.m.