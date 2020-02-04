Drivers who use Maitland Boulevard should take a look at latest traffic shift

MAITLAND, Fla. – Drivers using Maitland Boulevard may notice less congestion on their way toward Interstate 4, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said the eastbound lanes of State Road 414 are shifting onto new flyover bridges between Maitland Summit Boulevard and the westbound Interstate 4 entrance ramp starting on Tuesday.

An additional lane has been added to increase car capacity and to ease congestion in the area, according to FDOT.

Nearly two miles of EB Maitland Blvd. between Maitland Summit Blvd. and the WB I-4 entrance ramp will shift to its permanent configuration Tuesday morning, Feb. 4. This shift will increase roadway capacity. See map below and more information: https://t.co/mxr6pLIWwG pic.twitter.com/QiS9jmYZFL — I-4 Ultimate and Beyond (@I4Ultimate) February 3, 2020

Drivers who enter Maitland Boulevard from State Road 434 will have a decision to make with the new bridges.

A driver can continue straight into the new elevated sections of Maitland Boulevard toward I-4 or exit to the right to head toward Maitland Summit Boulevard and Keller Road, according to FDOT.

FDOT said the ramp at Maitland Summit Boulevard will now provide access to all of the I-4 entrance ramps.

From 9 p.m. on Monday until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday FDOT said they will close the elevated lanes of eastbound Maitland Boulevard between Maitland Summit Boulevard and Lake Destiny Road.

FDOT also wants to remind drivers to maintain a safe speed while going through construction zones.