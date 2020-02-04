Former Malabar councilman won’t be charged for throwing piece of paper at woman

MALABAR, Fla. – A former Malabar councilman won’t face criminal charges for throwing a wadded up piece of paper at a woman after a particularly heated meeting.

The state attorney’s office announced Tuesday that prosecutors didn’t have the evidence required to successfully prosecute former councilman Dick Korn for the Sept. 23, 2019 incident.

[RELATED: Malabar councilman hits woman in face with wadded-up paper after meeting ends]

“In this instance there was insufficient evidence of the defendant’s intent to commit a crime, combined with the de minimis nature of the object involved, that left the State without a good faith belief that it could meet the burden of proof required to proceed with prosecution of the defendant,” prosecutors said.

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, a contentious meeting involving the rezoning of Yellow Dog Café had ended when Malabar resident Dawn Danielson approached the dais and handed out flyers to councilmembers.

Korn took the handout, crumbled it up and threw it, hitting Danielson near her jaw.

Danielson told the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office that Korn committed battery on her during the incident, which was captured on video.

Florida Today reports that Korn apologized and said that he wasn’t aiming at Danielson.

Korn, who was term-limited, is no longer a councilman.