’Love the Bus:’ Students celebrate Orange County bus drivers as part of nationwide campaign

APOPKA, Fla. – As part of a nationwide campaign, Orange County Public School bus drivers are being recognized for their hard work on Central Florida’s roads.

The school district has 860 school buses that transport 70,000 students to and from school across Orange County.

Jeanell Bush has been a driver for 20 years and said she loves what she does.

"It's a joy to be a driver because you get to see small children," Bush said.

This month, the American School Bus Council is celebrating school transportation staff members across the country with the “Love the Bus” campaign.

On Tuesday, students at Rock Springs Elementary thanked their bus drivers and learned some safety tips.

“It is difficult for a driver to sit in that seat with 70+ kids behind them yelling and screaming, so it’s important that kids at a young age learn how to appropriately ride the bus,” OCPS Director of Transportation Kim Frye said.

Frye said the district is in need of more school bus drivers and believes it's a problem across the nation.

“It’s a 10-month position. We just really need drivers and monitors to understand how important they are and that they are appreciated,” Frye said.

Later this week, OCPS will also celebrate and honor all crossing guards as part of National Transportation Safety Month.