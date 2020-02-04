Tiny homes ordinance going before Palm Bay City Council

PALM BAY, Fla. – Supporters of bringing a “tiny” kind of affordable housing to Brevard County’s largest city are hoping for a city council vote to go their way.

Councilman Kenny Johnson plans to present his tiny homes ordinance during Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Johnson is advocating for tiny homes as the cost of living in apartments continues to increase.

"I look at it as another option for our residents in regards to affordable housing or just a different style of living," Johnson said.

Angela Culp is a homeowner in one of the first tiny homes in Brevard County.

[RELATED: Tiny homes, big living in Central Florida | How tiny homes fit all kinds of lifestyle needs in Central Florida]

She said she lives happily in less than 500 square feet in the Peace Wind neighborhood by Braveheart Properties in west Cocoa.

“It takes 20 minutes to clean up, five minutes if you’re really in a hurry,” Culp said.

Johnson’s ordinance would create up to 200 lots.

He said the tiny homes would need to have foundations, not wheels. And Johnson said Palm Bay’s Driskell Heights neighborhood could be a potential location for the homes.

“From millennials to elderly who want to downsize, huge amount of support for it and I’m exciting for Thursday when it comes before council,” Johnson said.

Culp called her property her “forever home.”

"It's for the DIYers, the single, the married, the family. It's for anybody," she said.

Thursday night's vote is a first reading from the Palm Bay City Council.

The ordinance would then need a second reading at a later date before possible final approval.