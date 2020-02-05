Man carjacks, shoots at victim in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he carjacked a victim in Titusville at gunpoint and then fled.

Just after 2 p.m., police responded to the armed carjacking and shooting at Queen and Elizabeth streets.

Police said the assailant shot at the carjacking victim but missed.

The culprit fled in the victim’s Nissan Altima but then bailed and ran away, police said. With the help of K-9 Draco, the man was captured on Burning Tree Drive after a short search, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

