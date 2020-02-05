63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

63ºF

Local News

Your Duke Energy bill is going up. Here’s why

Customers to average increase of $5.34 per month, officials say

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Duke Energy, Money, Hurricane Dorian, Tropical Storm Nestor
(Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)
(Photo by NOAA via Getty Images) (NOAA via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Duke Energy customers will soon see an increase in their bills.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved a special surcharge that will begin in March.

The storm restoration recovery surcharge will allow the company to recoup some of the $171.3 million it spent to prepare for Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor last year.

With the surcharge, Duke Energy says the average customer will see their monthly bill go up by $5.34.

The extra fee is scheduled to end Feb. 2021.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: