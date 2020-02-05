Your Duke Energy bill is going up. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – Duke Energy customers will soon see an increase in their bills.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved a special surcharge that will begin in March.

The storm restoration recovery surcharge will allow the company to recoup some of the $171.3 million it spent to prepare for Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor last year.

With the surcharge, Duke Energy says the average customer will see their monthly bill go up by $5.34.

The extra fee is scheduled to end Feb. 2021.