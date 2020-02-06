City of St. Cloud issues boil water notice

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for St. Cloud after a city fire hydrant was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning.

The affected areas include Narcoossee Road from Dan Smith Road to Boggy Creek Road.

Boil Water Notice: Thursday, February 6, 2020

“The City of St. Cloud advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used,” a news release said.

The precautionary boil water notice is in effect until a bacteriological survey is completed and the city has confirmed that the water is safe to drink.

“This process normally requires approximately two to three days,” the news release added.

If you have any questions or concerns city officials ask that you contact the City of St. Cloud Customer Service Department by calling 407-957-7344.