Here’s how the Orlando area reacted to President Trump’s acquittal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of protesters gathered outside Sen. Marco Rubio’s office in Downtown Orlando on Wednesday night, protesting his vote to acquit President Donald Trump.

At the corner of Church St. and Orange Ave., Cynthia Beckert held a bull horn and led the crowd’s chants.

“I’m out here to let Sen. Rubio and Sen. Scott know that we are very disappointed in them,” Beckert said. “Shame on them for being oath-breakers.”

POST IMPEACHMENT VOTE RALLY in Downtown Orlando Posted by News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The crowd’s message was very clear. Some protesters held signs reading “Shame on You Rubio”, “Nobody is Above the Law”, and “Save Our Democracy, Remove Trump.”

The Senate, including Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, voted to acquit President Trump on two charges: Abuse of Power, and Obstruction of Congress.

Protestors are gathering outside of Marco Rubio’s office in Downtown Orlando — protesting the acquittal of President Trump. Follow @news6wkmg for more pic.twitter.com/Yja4RMMh8x — Easton Rose (@EastonUnderdahl) February 6, 2020

“I think this was a thoroughly political exercise from the beginning to the end,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said.

Here in Central Florida, some supporters of the president took to I-4 to celebrate.

They hung American flags and signs reading “Trump 2020” from a walkway on an overpass in Seminole County.

Protesters took to the streets of downtown Orlando after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Trump. (WKMG)

“They voted to support a sham and a cover-up,” Beckert said.

“Vote them out, Vote them out,” Beckert said as the crowd chanted with her.

Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat from Orlando, was a case manager in the impeachment trial, and is set to speak with the media about the Senate’s decision on Thursday.