Man shot at hotel on International Drive, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday while at a hotel near International Drive, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting was reported at about 4:15 p.m. at I-Drive Grand Resort & Suites on Kirkman Road.

Police said two men were in a hotel room with a woman when one of the men was shot. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The man who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He did not wish to prosecute, records show.

Kaylan Dorion, 22, was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm. The woman was not injured and is not facing charges.