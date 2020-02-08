Nearly 150-year-old Daytona Beach house moved to new location

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A historic house in downtown Daytona Beach is getting a new home. It was moved to make way for a multi-million renovation of Riverfront Park.

Tony Ehrlich said he never really noticed the Dr. Josie Rogers home.

"I've passed by and saw it, but being up, elevated and on wheels, that really caught my attention," he said.

The local photographer said he had to stop to take pictures of the unusual sight that is turning a lot of heads.

"It's just a reminder of where we began," Fayn LeVeille, the Halifax Historical Museum Director said.

LeVeille said this was once the home of Dr. Josie Rogers, the city's first female doctor and mayor. She treated patients inside the Victorian home designed and built by her father, D.D. Rogers, in 1876.

"It's a great old Victorian inside and if you like old homes, it's terrific," she said.

Now the historic house is getting a new home at the foot of Main Street bridge.

Earlier this week crews moved the house 800 feet to the north end of Riverfront Park, as part of an $18 million redevelopment project.

"They're going to completely decorate and redo the whole riverfront park," LeVeille said.

According to the Daytona Beach News Journal, the city paid $100,000 to move the home. LeVeille said she is thankful city leaders are preserving this piece of history, but said she wishes it could have stayed put.

"I kinda wish they'd work around it, but since they didn't I know it's going to be great anyway," she said.

She adds many people don't know the history behind the house or the Rogers family, but she is hoping that will change with this big move.

"We hope that maybe with the move they will get more signage and a bit more explaining," she said.

City officials said it will take at least a week for the concrete slab to dry and then crews have to turn the house before they can finally put it in its new location.