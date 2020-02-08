Teen transferred to Orange County Jail, charged with attempted murder
A teen charged with attempted murder of another teen was transferred from a juvenile detention center to Orange County Jail on Friday.
Daryl Quentin Schofield was charged with multiple offenses, including attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, following the January shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Oakland, according to authorities.
