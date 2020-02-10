Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Apopka girl

APOPKA, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Apopka child, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities are currently searching for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia. She was last seen in the 600 block of East Orange Street Monday.

The child was abducted and was last seen in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates and lightly tinted windows, according to the FDLE. Authorities say the vehicle was being driven by a white-Hispanic man with long brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Mejia was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes. If you see her or the vehicle in question call 911.