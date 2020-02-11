Former student spotted with gun at Astronaut High School, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Security has been stepped up at Astronaut High School Tuesday after officials say they were notified that a former student was spotted outside with a gun.

According to Brevard County school officials, the former student was seen brandishing the gun through a car window in a parking lot on campus Tuesday morning.

School leaders and students were ordered to shelter in place for about 45 minutes, officials said.

Officials said the former student never entered the building and at no time was the safety of students and staff members in jeopardy.

Officers were called to investigate and the shelter in place order was lifted a short time later, district officials said.

Parents were made aware of the situation by the following message from Principal Krista Miller:

“This morning a former student was allegedly seen in the parking lot of our campus and brandished a gun from the car window. The school was immediately placed on Shelter in Place for the safety of the students, staff, and responding officers. At no time did the alleged suspect enter the building nor were students or staff placed in harm’s way. We will continue to work with Titusville Police Department and Brevard Public Schools District Security to keep all students and staff safe. Additional officers will be on campus for the remainder of the day.”

Titusville police and district officials are continuing to monitor the situation and increased patrols will remain on campus throughout the remainder of the school day and evening for sporting events.