Fire damages Aunt Fannie’s, forcing popular Belleview restaurant to close

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – The owners of a popular restaurant in Belleview say they plan to rebuild after an overnight fire forced the restaurant to close.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews said they were called to Aunt Fannie’s Restaurant at 6147 Abshier Blvd. around 12:05 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the building’s roof.

Crews arrived at the restaurant less than five minutes later and found that the fire was in the attic and that the flames had compromised the roof, causing the air handler to collapse and fall into the structure, fire officials said.

With the help of 41 firefighters from different agencies, the fire was finally contained at 12:56 a.m., according to Marion County Fire Rescue officials.

No one was injured but the building was damaged, forcing the owners to temporarily close the business.

The owners say they plan to rebuild so they can continue serving the community and providing work for their employees.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, officials said.