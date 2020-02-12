Here’s how your student will be affected by the removal of Common Core in Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Common Core curriculum would be officially removed from Florida classrooms as the State Board of Education formally adopted new standards.

To replace Common Core, the governor and the Department of Education created a new set of standards called the Benchmarks to Excellent Student Thinking, or BEST.

Under the new standards, Florida will become the first state to require civics education in all grades and short standardized tests.

BEST will also offer every high school junior an opportunity to take the SAT or ACT paid for by the state until at least 2022.

“Florida has officially eliminated Common Core. I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers, and parents,” DeSantis said in a news release. "These standards create pathways for students that lead to great college and professional outcomes and parents will now be able to reinforce what their children are [learning in] the classroom every day. Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards were made by Florida teachers for Florida students, and I know they will be a model for the rest of the nation.”

But how will these changes affect your student?

News 6 reached out to all Central Florida school districts for more on how they plan to implement the new curriculum. Below is a list of each district’s response.

Flagler County Public School officials said the curriculum students began the year with will be used until the current school year ends. Leaders said teachers will receive training on the new standards next year.

Officials with the Lake County Public School District said they will offer teachers training on the new BEST standards and make sure all student materials align with the curriculum.

District leaders with Marion County Public Schools said there will be a transitional or blending period in which classrooms will incorporate the new curriculum, which includes text books, reading materials, and other tools to help school assimilate. Officials said the change will not happen over night, and that new standards will be incorporated in future school years.

Seminole County Public School leaders said the district will remain in compliance with state law in regard to new standards and curriculum, but that BEST will not impact schools this year. Officials said some adjustments to curriculum may be made in the next school year.

News 6 has reached out to Orange, Osceola, Volusia, Brevard and Sumter County Public Schools, and will update this list as more information becomes available.

For more information on BEST and the timeline of its integration into Central Florida schools, click here.