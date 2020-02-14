68ºF

FHP: 1 in critical condition after crash in Sumter County

Charges are pending for the driver of the Cadillac

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is in critical condition after a crash between her and another vehicle Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 8:31 a.m. near U.S. 301 and County Road 472.

Authorities said the crash involved a Cadillac XTS400 and a Nissan Versa.

Troopers said the Cadillac turned into the path of the Nissa causing both cars to rotate.

The woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

According to an FHP report, charges are pending for the driver of the Cadillac.

No other details have been released.

