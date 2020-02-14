Florida’s Fourth Estate: Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells talks climate change impacts

This week on Florida’s Fourth Estate we take a deep dive into climate change.

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells breaks down the implications for our beautiful state. He also explains how the political landscape has changed over the years when it comes to protecting the environment.

Also in this episode, a bicyclist’s arrest sparks controversy in Seminole County. A deputy says the biker was fleeing from a law enforcement officer, but the bicyclist says he couldn’t hear the deputy’s call to stop. We show you the body camera video so you can be the judge.

Plus, grab the Cheetos and play the Barry White. This episode’s Floridiot of the Week gets points for romance. Police found a heart-shaped box filled, not with chocolate, but with marijuana. It’s all on this week’s Florida’s Fourth Estate.

Florida’s Fourth Estate looks at everything from swampy politics to a fragile environment and even the crazy headlines that make Florida the craziest state in the Union. Listen on iTunes or wherever you download podcasts.