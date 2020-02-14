Motorcyclist killed in crash in Edgewood
Crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Thursday
EDGEWOOD, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Edgewood around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the crash happened in the area of Hansel Avenue and Mary Jess Road.
The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcyclist, according to FHP.
Investigators said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.