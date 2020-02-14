Section of Colonial Drive closes after fatal motorcycle crash
Name of motorcyclist has not been released at this time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the area of Colonial Drive and Avalon Boulevard in Orange County around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Investigators said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The westbound lanes of Colonial Drive in the area were closed on Thursday night.
The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
