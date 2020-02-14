St. Cloud teacher accused of hitting special needs student in head

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Cloud teacher at Harmon Community School is accused of hitting a special needs student in the head.

Crystal Bunn, 36, of St. Cloud, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Investigators responded to the incident around 3:21 p.m. on Thursday.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said two other paraprofessionals were not in the classroom at the time of the incident as they were helping another student.

Investigators said deputies were told due to the student’s medical condition a hit simple hit to his head could kill him, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies said Bunn told investigators she finished work around 10 a.m. and Crystal gave the student a Barbie doll.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bunn told deputies she saw him hit another student on the head with the doll.

The other student started to cry, Bunn told deputies.

Investigators said she told deputies she grabbed the doll while the student was still holding the doll.

She told investigators she started to reprimand him verbally and intentionally hit him on his head, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies said the teacher told investigators she told him not to hit other students with the doll.

The student started to cry, Bunn told investigators.

Investigators said the teacher noticed a small laceration under his right eye, she told deputies the laceration was caused by the doll hitting his head.

The teacher told the Sheriff’s Office she immediately apologized to the student and made sure he received medical attention from the school nurse, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies said she told investigators the reason for hitting him on his head was due to her reaching her limit and just frustrated with the student hitting the other kids and teachers.

Investigators said she also told the Sheriff’s Office his parents are not supportive in reference to his behavior.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bunn did not report the incident to the principal.

This is Bunn’s first year at Harmon Community School, she worked at Hickory Elementary in St. Cloud.

Deputies said they noticed the small laceration under the student’s right eye and red mark across his right eyebrow.