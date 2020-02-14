Teen who threatened Astronaut High students with gun arrested after fleeing in stolen car, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy who threatened students at Astronaut High School and then sped off in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he crashed while attempting to flee from a traffic stop, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said Jalen Jovan Stewart, 16, went to the school Tuesday around 10 a.m. and brandished a gun at his former classmates then fled in a stolen 2015 Honda Accord. After the incident, a shelter in place was activated at the school while authorities secured the scene.

On Friday, police said they spotted the stolen Honda around 10:30 a.m. and tried to initiate a traffic stop but Stewart sped off, crashing into an unmarked Titusville police Chevrolet Impala moments later on Deleon Avenue and Pine Street, records show.

Authorities say a teen driving a stolen vehicle crashed into an unmarked Titusville police car. (Titusville Police Department)

Both Stewart and his passenger, 18-year-old Tony Shaniel Butler Jr., fled on foot but were arrested a short time later, according to a news release.

Police said they found guns inside the stolen vehicle.

No injuries were reported during either incident.

Stewart is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm on school property, fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, grand theft motor vehicle and disturbing a school function.

Butler, an Astronaut High School student, is facing a charge of resisting an officer without violence.