Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/17/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes come from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Clementine Chicken Thighs with Roasted Fennel
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons orange juice
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons grainy mustard
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
- 8 chicken thighs or quarters bone-in and skin-on
- 2 fennel bulbs cut into quarters
- 4 clementines unpeeled, sliced thin
- 2-3 sprigs of fresh thyme
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl or resealable plastic bag, whisk together chicken broth, olive oil, clementine and lemon juices, mustard, maple syrup and salt. Season with pepper, to taste.
- Place chicken in the mixing bowl or bag. Toss gently until chicken is evenly coated with the sauce. Allow chicken to marinate in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours.
- Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Place marinated chicken skin side up in a 9 x 12 x 2-inch baking dish. Reserve the marinade. Arrange fennel slices in between the chicken, layer clementine slices and thyme over the top. Pour the reserved marinade over the entire dish.
- Bake chicken for 30-45 minutes until the skin is brown and crisp and the chicken juices run clear.
- Allow chicken to rest for 10 minutes. Arrange everything in a serving platter and drizzle the pan juices over the top.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound (16 ounces fresh), shucked oysters, drained
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 large eggs lightly beaten
- 1 cup plain yellow cornmeal (not self-rising)
- Oil for frying
- Split French bread or hoagie rolls
- Shredded lettuce
- Sliced tomato
- Remoulade sauce see note
Instructions
- Pour 2-3 inches of oil into the bottom of a cast iron or deep sided skillet. Heat the oil to 350 degrees F over medium heat.
- While the oil is heating, combine the flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish.
- Crack the egg into a second shallow dish and beat lightly.
- Place the yellow cornmeal in a third dish.
- Add a few raw oysters at a time to the flour. If there are any really large oysters, cut them in half before adding them to the flour. Roll the oysters in the flour until they are completely coated.
- Transfer the oysters covered in flour to the egg. Coat the oysters with the egg, then move them to the dish with the cornmeal.
- Roll the oysters in the cornmeal until they are thoroughly coated.
- Working in batches, fry the oysters in the hot oil for 45 seconds, then flip and fry for an additional 45 seconds. Total cooking time is about 1 ½ mintues.
- Remove the fried oysters from the oil using a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels or a couple layers of newspaper or paper sacks.
- To assemble the sandwich, nestle 4-5 oysters on the bottom of a 6-inch piece of French bread split in half or a hoagie roll. Drizzle with rémoulade sauce. Top with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- ½ cup onions diced
- ¼ cup celery diced
- 1 small green bell pepper diced
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 hamburger buns
Instructions
- In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef until no longer pink, about 8 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove the ground beef to a paper towel lined plate to drain. Set aside. Reserve at least two tablespoons of the grease in the skillet.
- Add the onions, celery and bell peppers to the skillet. Sautee the vegetables for an additional 8-10 minutes until they are tender.
- Return the ground beef to the skillet.
- In a small bowl, combine the ketchup, Worcestershire and mustard. Pour the sauce over the ground beef. Stir until combined and heated through. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve on hamburger buns.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound 16 oz. spaghetti
- 1 12oz bag frozen edamame
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger or 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon vegetable or canola oil
- 1 large red bell pepper sliced into thin strips then cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 large cucumber peeled, seeded and sliced into thin strips then cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 cup matchstick carrots
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 1/2 cup lightly salted roasted peanuts
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and diced
Instructions
- Cook spaghetti according to package directions.
- Prepare edamame according to package directions. Allow edamame to cool.
- In the meantime, combine soy sauce, garlic, ginger, vinegar, sesame oil, and vegetable oil in a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.
- Drain pasta once it is al dente. Toss pasta with vegetables, cilantro, edamame, peanuts, and chicken.
- Pour dressing over salad right before serving. Toss to coat evenly.
- Salad can be served warm or cold.
FRIDAY
Hot Pimento Cheese Stuffed Potato Skins
Ingredients
For the pimento cheese:
- 1/2 pound smoked cheddar grated
- 1/2 pound bacon cooked, crumbled
- 4 oz. cream cheese softened
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- Approximately 2 chipotle peppers in adobo chopped
- 1 green onion white and green parts chopped
For the potatoes:
- 8 small red potatoes
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- ½ cups shredded medium cheddar cheese
- Additional green onions for garnish, optional
Instructions
For the pimento cheese:
- Mix all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Set aside.
For the potatoes:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray with cooking spray.
- Brush the outside of the potatoes with oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Bake for 30 minutes until you can easily pierce the potatoes with a fork. Remove from the oven and allow the potatoes to cool until you can handle them.
- Slice the potatoes in half length wise. Gently scoop out the center of each half. Leave about a 1/4-inch border around the skin so the potatoes hold up. Save the inside of the potatoes for another use.
- Gently spoon 1-2 heaping tablespoons of the pimento cheese into the center of each potato.
- Top each with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Return the potatoes to the oven. Bake until heated through and the cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.
- Serve hot. Garnish with green onions if desired.
