Innocent bystander shot when bullets fly into his apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An innocent bystander who was in his apartment was shot when bullets came flying in through his window, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the gunman was at Metro Place apartments on Kirkman Road when he got into an argument with the mother of his child because the woman had started a new relationship with another man.

The man shot at the woman and her cousin as they were walking up the stairs leading to the second-floor apartments, records show.

The culprit, who fled on foot, has not been located.

After the shooting, a man who was not involved in the altercation reported that he’d been shot while he was in his first-floor apartment, according to a news release.

The man was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.